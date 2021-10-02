.

K9-Vajra self-propelled howitzer regiment deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China



"The Indian Army has deployed the first K9-Vajra self-propelled howitzer regiment in the Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control with China. The gun can strike enemy targets at around 50 km." Regarding the performance of K-9 VAJRA Self-Propelled Artillery, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said, "Guns can also work in high-altitude areas, field trials were extremely successful. We have now added an entire regiment, this will be really helpful."