.

WATCH: J&K cop turns rapper on TV show Published on: 12 minutes ago



A Jammu and Kashmir policeman has won hearts after his rapping skills impressed the audience and judges in the Colors TV show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan'. Constable Jeevan Kumar's heartfelt and passionate performance impressed judges Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. He rapped about how security forces continue to protect the country braving all threats and risks to ensure citizens are safe.