Indo-Nepal border reopens after one year

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Indo-Nepal border has been re-opened on Friday after a year long closure due to Covid-19 pandemic with appropriate Covid measures. The decision was taken by the Nepal government in a cabinet meeting on October 1. Along with goods carriers, two wheelers and four-wheelers have also been permitted to move across the nations. People entering Nepal have to carry recent Covid negative report. People travelling in four-wheelers have to pay toll tax of Rs 500 while two-wheelers have to shell out Rs 150.