Huge amount of explosives seized in Assam Published on: 2 hours ago



Gelatin sticks worth Rs 15 crore has been seized from Garchuk ISBT in Guwahati, Assam, Friday. The explosives were reportedly transported from Meghalaya to Rani, Assam. Two persons named Rahim Badshah and Ainul Ali, who were carrying these explosives were detained by Garchuk police. A patrol party from Garchuk Police Station of the city tried to intercept a vehicle travelling at high speed and after chasing for some time, managed to stop it at Garchuk Chariali, a police spokesperson said. On searching the vehicle, they found 13 bags of explosive substances and devices without any documents. These included 4,660 gelatin sticks and 2,300 electric detonators. According to the police, the main accused is one Kadem Ali, who is suspected to be associated with several jihadi organisations.