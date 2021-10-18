.

House collapses in gushing water in Kerala amid rains: WATCH Published on: 3 hours ago



A house was washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. The terrifying visuals show the house being swept away while some people are seen standing on a road near the house and stepping back towards safety. The house tilts a little before the gushing water washed it away. Over 21 people have died and many were reported missing in the state to the landslides and flash floods triggered by the heavy rains since Saturday.