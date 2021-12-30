.

Horrible road accident captured on CCTV in Aurangabad Published on: 25 minutes ago



Aurangabad: A speeding four-wheeler rammed into a two-wheeler near Shekata village on Jalna road. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, which showed the severity of the accident. Fortunately, the lives of the family travelling by bike were saved. The two-wheeler was hit as they took the turn while coming from Shekha towards Aurangabad. The collision was so severe that the bike went ahead 10 to 15 feet. All three passengers were rescued as no vehicle was coming towards them at that point of time. Eyewitnesses said that no complaint has been lodged with the police in this regard so far.