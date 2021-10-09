.

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad for the second day



Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad for the second day on Saturday with thunderstorms and lightning. Various places in the city were inundated. Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Lakdikapul, Saroornagar, Begumbazar, Nampally, Koti, Bashherbagh, Himayathnagar, Narayanaguda received heavy rain fall. LB Nagar, Dilshukh Nagar, Secunderabad were also affected by the downpour. A man fishing in Peddacheruvu was washed ashore in the floodwaters.