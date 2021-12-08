.

Gunman of BJP MLA Sangeet Som slaps woman in Meerut, video goes viral Published on: 1 hours ago



Meerut: BJP MLA Sangeet Som's gunman assaulted a woman in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at Raj Nagar Colony of Kankarkheda police station area of ​​Meerut. The video of the assault has gone viral on social media. Nagendra Kumar lives in Rajnagar Colony with his wife and two sons Kumar. He is posted in Agra in the Army. On Sunday, when Kumar's wife went to dry clothes in the empty plot in front of their house, Som got into an argument with his wife. The constable, a resident of Saharanpur who is the gunman of BJP MLA Sangeet Som slapped the woman on the road in public. On Tuesday, the victim filed a complaint with the police station. Police have launched a probe into the matter.