.

WATCH: 15-ft long giant python rescued by forest officials in Odisha's Mayurbhanj Published on: 9 minutes ago



Mayurbhanj: A 10-15 feet long python was rescued from paddy fields near Khantapada village by the Odisha Forest department on Tuesday. Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Kumar Barik said as quoted by ANI, "The python was later released into the nearby reserved forest."