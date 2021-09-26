German elections: Bavarians in traditional dress vote for change
Bavarians in traditional dress voted for a change in leadership during Germany's parliamentary election on Sunday, with some saying they would like to see the next government work harder on social justice and climate change. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
