Gents Only feast!-In temple festival Near Cultural City Madurai Published on: 3 hours ago



The Karuppaiah Muthaiyaah temple is located in Anuppapatti, Tirumangalam at Madurai District. Every year the temple organises its famous strange traditional festival, where women are restricted to participate. This festival is completely a men's only feast. This year men from more than 10 surrounding villages had participated in this feast. During this grand feast, more than 60 goat mutton was cooked and was served to more than 7,000 men. It follows with a strange practice wherein the banana leaves in which the feast was served will not be disposed of. It is let to dry in the same place, until then no women are allowed to enter the place.