.

Gangotri Highway closed due to heavy snowfall in Uttarkashi Published on: 2 hours ago



Uttarkashi: Heavy snowfall continues in the high altitude areas of Uttarkashi since Tuesday afternoon. Due to heavy snowfall, the Gangotri Highway has been blocked at many places from Sukki Top to Gangotri. The cold is so severe that the district's drinking water pipelines have burst in many places. People living in the high-altitude villages of Mori, Barkot, and Upla Taknore are facing severe problems. Uttarakhand Police personnel and villagers in Harshil are supplied water from the Bhagirathi river. BRO officer Vinu VS said that laborers are trying to remove snow for opening the Gangotri highway for the convenience of traffic. Due to this, the India-China border including Harshil Valley and Gangotri Dham has been cut off from the district headquarters. Snowfall has reached up to 2 feet in the high-altitude areas.