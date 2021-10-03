.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba on Sunday cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) election. Elections are being held for 44 seats in GMC, for which a total of 161 candidates are in the fray, including 44 from BJP and Congress each and 40 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), among others. This is the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat.