Former Dy CM of J&K Nirmal Singh reacts to Srinagar school firing Published on: 25 minutes ago



Srinagar: Reacting to the killing of two teachers at a school in the Eidgah area of ​​Srinagar, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh asked, “What do Pakistani militants and the Pakistani government want to prove by killing civilians? He said that Pakistan had lost the war four times and now it was conspiring to kill civilians out of fear.