.

First goods train chugs into Manipur's Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station Published on: 14 minutes ago



The first goods train chugged into Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong in Manipur. The freight train arrived in the north-eastern state on January 27. G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER) shared it on Twitter and praised the Central government for its commitment towards enhancing infrastructure connectivity and economic prosperity in the North Eastern Region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded this historic step. He stated that the freight train will improve the state's connectivity and boost its commerce. Manipur's wonderful products will now travel all over the nation, he added.