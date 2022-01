.

Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Bengaluru Published on: 39 minutes ago



The South India Shopping Mall at Bannerghatta in Bengaluru caught fire on Saturday morning at 3 am. Six fire fighter teams rushed to the spot to douse the flame. The fire had erupted from the ground floor of the shopping mall, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported. Police officials from the Puttenahalli Police Station are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire accident.