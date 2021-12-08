.

Tigress Shikha becomes the beloved of rescue centre staff



Haldwani: A tigress named 'Shikha', living in this rescue center for the last three years, has become the most loved one in the rescue center. The cub is treated at the Ranibagh Rescue Center of the Forest Department located in Kathgodam, Uttarakhand. According to Divisional Forest Officer TR Bijulal, a cub was separated from its mother during the forest fire in May 2019 in the Kishanpur range of the Terai Eastern Forest Division. After which the team of the department had brought the cub to the rescue center. Now 'Shikha' is almost 2 years old. Rescue center veterinarian Dr. Himanshu Pangti says that he is taking care of tigress 'Shikha' for the last 2 years. Tigress 'Shikha' behaves very politely with the entire staff.