.

Eight-feet long python that swallowed dog rescued in Kerala Published on: 28 minutes ago



Thrissur: Locals in Tallikulam area were dumbstruck at the sight of an eight-feet long python with swollen belly. Talikkulam animal care society said that the reptile swallowed a dog and remained stiff, waiting to ingest its prey. Locals said the python was first spotted near Iyyani temple, Nattika on Saturday night. However, it escaped sensing people's presence and later it was found with swollen belly in shrubland. The reptile was handed over to forest officials who would later release it into forest.