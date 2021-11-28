.

Drunken man bashes up his son, threatens daughter to record video Published on: 2 hours ago



A man was arrested on Saturday after his video of beating up his eight-year-old son went viral. The accused has been arrested by Chatrinaaka police station. In the video, the man can be seen brutally beating up his son with a stick. The incident took place in Chatrinaaka of Hyderabad. The boy's father was alleged to be drunk. During the incident, the accused father threatened his daughter to record the video of assaulting his son. The request of his daughter went in vain. A criminal case has been registered against the accused Ashok. The case had been filed by the child's mother Jija Bai upon knowing that the child has been bashed up. The accused was booked under Section 324 of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act. Netizens, who viewed this video, demanded the police to punish him.