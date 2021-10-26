.

Dobra-Chanthi bridge once again illuminated with facade lights Published on: 59 minutes ago



Dobra-Chanthi bridge which has been illuminated with the facade lights is attracting visitors from far away. The lights have been restarted after months of shutdown due to the Covid pandemic. The 725-metre-long bridge is the country's longest single-lane suspension bridge. It has been constructed over Tehri Lake at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore. The LED facade lighting is outdoor lighting fixtures used to enhance architectural detail and illuminate landscape features.