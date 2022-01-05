.

Dharmacharya blessing ceremony: Sadhus flout Covid norms, overlook social distancing and masks Published on: 30 minutes ago



More than 1,000 sadhus and 10,000 BJP workers from across Gujarat were present at the Dharmacharya Ashirwad ceremony. The councilors of each ward of the city were given a target to bring 50 to 100 people. The area was overcrowded at the Dharmacharya Ashirwad ceremony. A large number of people had come for the blessings ceremony. Most of them were seen without masks and not following social distancing norms. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil, cabinet ministers, and many state officials were present in Ahmedabad. PM Modi inaugurated the grand Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was held on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. Corona guidelines were seen to be violated by the sadhus and BJP workers present in the program.