.

Carcass of long tiger shark spotted in Karnataka's Majali beach Published on: 2 hours ago



Karwar: In a rarity, carcass of a two-metre long tiger shark was found in Majali beach.The female tiger shark weighed about 30 kilograms. Tiger sharks usually have a longevity of about 30 to 40 years. It can weigh up to 600 kg and grow up to six meters in length. The shark is known for attacking fish, squid, seabirds, dolphins, seals. Humans are also not safe with them.