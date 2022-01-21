.

Bikers engage in race, meets with accident, 2 injured Published on: 13 minutes ago



Two bike riders suffered serious injuries in an accident on Friday at MC Road, Kottarakkara in Kollam district. Four bikes without number plates were engaged in a race, according to the police. They met with an accident when a bike rider who tried to take a selfie, lost control and hit an Enfield bike coming from the opposite direction. The biker is suspected to be speeding above 100 kilometers per hour. The bike rider on Enfield has been identified as Aswanth, who is an MBA student. He suffered serious injuries and is admitted to the hospital. The details of the other bike rider injured are not yet known.