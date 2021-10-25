.

Betalghat villagers vent their anger at MoS Ajay Bhatt in Uttarakhand Published on: 11 hours ago



Ramnagar: Nainital MP and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Monday faced the anger of locals during his visit to the disaster-prone areas in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. Villagers of the Betalghat expressed their anger following the shortage of water in the area for the last four months. The villagers of Betalghat have been running from pillar to post seeking drinking water for quite some time. The video of the incident went viral on the social media platform where the minister has been seen listening to people quietly.