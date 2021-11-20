.

Auto-rickshaw trying to avoid two-wheeler mows down women in Karnataka Published on: 4 hours ago



Two women sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw rammed over them at B H Road in Sagara town of Shivamogga district. The incident happened on Friday evening when the auto-rickshaw driver attempted to avoid a scooter, lost control of his vehicle and mowed down the women. The women were returning home after attending their computer class. They were rushed to a hospital and one is remaining critical. Senior police officials have inspected the accident spot. A case has been filed in this regard.