Aryan Khan should be sent to Rehab Center, says Ramdas Athawale Published on: 47 minutes ago



New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that Aryan Khan is a child and he should have been granted bail. Now, Shahrukh Khan should focus on his son and get rid of his drug habit. He also said that Aryan should have been sent to Rehab Center. Adding further he said that the Aryan's case has been unnecessarily given a political colour. While condemning the allegations made by NCP leader Nawab Malik against Sameer Wankhede he said, Malik is commenting on the personal life of Sameer Wankhede and this should not happen in politics. The Republican Party of India (Athawale) will always stand with NCB officers.