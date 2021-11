.

Aryan Khan leaves NCB office after marking weekly presence in drugs-on-cruise case



Mumbai: Aryan Khan left Narcotics Control Bureau office on November 5 after marking his weekly presence. As per the Bombay High Court order, Aryan Khan is directed to appear before NCB every Friday. Aryan Khan was granted bail on October 29 after spending 22 days in jail. The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested on October 3 in drugs-on-cruise case.