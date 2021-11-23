.

2 hours ago

1 hours ago

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who always wins the accolades of the common man with his down earth nature, yet again proved that he is a messiah of the masses by partaking dinner at the residence of an auto driver in Ludhiana. He attended a meeting of auto and taxi drivers here on Monday. Later, he went to the residence of Dilip Tiwari, an auto driver, on his invitation. In turn, Kejriwal has accepted the invitation and had dinner with his family and lauded the taxi driver's family for offering him a tasty dinner. Speaking to the media soon after, he said, " I have invited the auto driver's family to pay a visit to his residence in New Delhi and have dinner with his family.