Published on: 2 hours ago



Tawang: A batch of Arunachal Scouts performed their regimental song during the visit of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Chuna area in Tawang district. The video was shared by CM Khandu on Twitter and has gone viral. About the regimental song, Khandu wrote, "First raised in 2010 at the instance of former Arunachal CM late Dorjee Khandu Ji, it was established to defend Indo-Tibet border." The soldiers were seen singing the regimental song, clapping and moving their feet in unison in tune with the song's rhythm.