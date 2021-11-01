.

Army steps up vigil along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh amid increased Chinese activities Published on: 4 hours ago



Amid increasing activities by the Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector, India has ramped up its day and night surveillance of border areas using a fleet of state-of-art radars and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande said the Army has stepped up measures in terms of surveillance across the LAC and depth areas and is looking at maximising the potential of incorporating technology to the maximum extent possible. He said the Army has inducted surveillance drones, UAVs, surveillance radars and have better communication systems and night vision ability.