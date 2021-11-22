.

Andhra rains: Tirupati continues to reel under floods



Even as rains receded, Tirupati in Chittoor district continue to reel under floods. Rail and road connectivity to the temple city also remained cut off. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Sunday conducted an aerial survey in Chittoor district to assess the damage. The CM also spoke to the Chittoor collector and obtained details about the devastation. Meanwhile, the state government on Monday informed that the toll in rain and flood-related incidents in the state touched 34 while 10 more people still remained untraced.