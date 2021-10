.

Amit Shah visits Jungle Safari park in Gujarat's Kevadia



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife, took a tour of the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Gujarat's Narmada district on Sunday. Shah reached here after addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) programme at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district to mark Sardar Patel's 146th birth anniversary.