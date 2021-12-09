.

TMC leader and actress Sayantika Banerjee's car meets with an accident Published on: 47 minutes ago



Durgapur: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)State Secretary and actress Sayantika Banerjee's car met with an accident on Thursday midnight at Panagarh, Kolkata. The TMC leader was going from Bankura to Kolkata via National Highway 19. According to police, a 12 wheeler lorry hit the actress's car on the flyover near Kanksa police station area. Presumably, the lorry driver was under the influence of alcohol. She suffered minor injuries but the car was badly damaged. After the accident, Sayantika is staying at the Circuit House in Bankura. Kanksa police have seized the lorry and began probe.