Actor Suriya gets emotional as he pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar Published on: 2 hours ago



Tamil actor Suriya paid last respects to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday. He visited the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru where the late actor was laid to rest. In the videos being circulated online, Suriya can be seen turning emotional and breaking down at Puneeth's memorial. Later, he also visited Puneeth's house to meet the family members and expressed his condolences. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The sudden and untimely demise of the 46-year-old actor has left Cineworld and his fans shocked.