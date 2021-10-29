.

Watch: Deceased Puneeth's workout video goes viral Published on: 14 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Kannada film industry suffered an irreplaceable loss as one of the finest actors of the industry, Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as 'Appu', Powerstar died following a massive heart attack while working out in a gym on Friday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was a fitness freak and had inspired many with his fitness goals. An old video of Rajkumar doing workouts is going viral on social media. Rajkumar began his career as a child artist while his first lead role was in 2002's Appu. He was also among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry.