.

A pomp birthday party for a rooster in rural Maharashtra Published on: 1 hours ago



A man from Mangalwar Peth in Nagpur's Umred taluk threw a huge party after his pet rooster turned one year old. Umakant Kagdelwar organized a posh birthday party and the family celebrated the event with their pet, a White Leghorn rooster. It may be an ordinary bird for others but for Kagdelwar's family, it is like a son. The family treats the rooster like the younger brother of their daughter Surabhi Kagdelwar. They have named it Kuchasheth. Umakant picked it as a chick when it fell from a poultry truck one year ago.