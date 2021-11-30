.

Fish weighing 86kg talk of the town in Coimbatore



A giant fish weighing 86 kg, kept in a shop at Coimbatore, became the talk of the town with people making a beeline to catch a glimpse of it. The fish, Tuna arrived from Mangaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday morning at the shop of Kabir in the Ramanathapuram area and had to be unloaded by more than five people. People from nearby areas thronged the shop to have a look at the huge fish. The shop had a few months ago received a fish weighing 56 kg from Kerala. Kabir bought the giant fish at an auction. After cleaning, the fish would have a weight of around 50 to 55 kg and one kg can be sold at Rs 250.