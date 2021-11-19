.

14 die in torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh Published on: 1 hours ago



Heavy torrential rains caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh taking the lives of 14 people on Friday. Approximate of 30 persons were feared missing in the Kadapa district. Out of these thirty persons, 12 dead bodies were traced in heavy flooding. Among these people, three were identified as a conductor and two passengers of a bus. The whereabouts of another 18 people across the district are yet to be confirmed. Another five people were found missing in Chittoor. A body of a woman and a man was found in Gantimarri of Ramagiri Mandal in Ananthapur district, said district officials. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of deceased in the wake of heavy rains. He also suggested that Rs 2,000 to be given to each family affected by the floods.