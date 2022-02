.

Watch: Vaani Kapoor's latest video takes the internet by storm Published on: 1 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood Vaani Kapoor, who is one of the hottest leading ladies of the film industry, took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself which has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Vaani is seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini top which she teamed up with a trouser. Vaani will next be seen in Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor.