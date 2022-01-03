.

Watch: Umar Riaz ousted from Bigg Boss 15 over fight with Pratik Sehajpal?



Mumbai (Maharashtra): While the finale of Bigg Boss 15 is just around the corner, Umar Riaz, one of the strong contestants in the house seems to be ousted from the show over his fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Going by show's latest promo, Umar gets an earful from Bigg Boss for his aggressive behaviour in the house which might lead to his ousting from the show. Meanwhile, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting. Well-known TV faces Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Munmun Dutta have entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as challengers.