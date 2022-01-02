.

Watch: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani avoid posing together on returning from New Year vacay Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday night. Tiger and Disha reportedly welcomed New Year in the Maldives. The duo shared several pictures and videos on their respective social media handles from the Maldivian getaway. Upon their return from Maldives, Tiger and Disha, however, avoided posing together at the airport. The actors who have shared screen space in the film- Baaghi 2, and the romantic song Befikra, have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their romance.