Watch: Sooryavanshi rocks box office, Rohit Shetty says 'success doesn't belong to me alone'



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is grateful for all the love and support pouring in for his latest film Sooryavanshi as he says the credit for the success does not belong to him alone. Shetty was felicitated by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), who hosted a special event to celebrate the success of his film Sooryavanshi, which released in over 3,000 screens across India and earned Rs 77 crore in its opening weekend. The director urged the audience to shower their love on all the films that will be released in theatres in the coming days.