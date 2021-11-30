.

Watch | Shilpa Shetty on Shamita being called fake on BB15: She will be remembered as Tigress Published on: 1 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Shilpa Shetty penned an appreciation post on Monday to express her support for her sister Shamita Shetty, who has often been called "arrogant" or "emotional" in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Sharing a video, which captured Shamita's various moments from the show, Shilpa wrote a long note to extend her love and support. She concluded by requesting everyone to offer her sister the support that "she deserves".