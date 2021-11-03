.

Watch: Salman Khan attends Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash with Iulia Vantur



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife hosted a pre-Diwali party in Mumbai. A-listers of the film fraternity including attended the bash. Actor Salman Khan looked dapper as he arrived for the party. Romanian singer Iulia Vantur opted for Indian wear. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh also attended the bash. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda arrived together for the party. Bobby Deol and Suniel Shetty also marked their presence at the bash.