Watch: Salman is an amazing person, says Iulia Vantur Published on: 1 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Romanian celebrity and singer Iulia Vantur called Salman ‘an amazing person’, while promoting her new song Main Chala. Vantur was spotted outside Bigg Boss set where she shared her experience of working with the star. “It was lovely. I mean he is an amazing person and he is in this industry for the longest time more than 30 years so it feels like a blessing to work with him. It was also amazing to work with Guru and Pragya. I am happy to be a part of this song,” said Vantur. The new song Main Chala features Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal. It is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.