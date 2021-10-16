.

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan set the ramp on fire at BTFW 2021



Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh turned showstopper for designer Sonaakshi Raaj's glamorous and feminine bridal collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021 in Mumbai on October 15, 2021. Rakul looked gorgeous in a navy blue lehenga with rose applique work on it. Meanwhile, Meezaan Jafri also walked the ramp for designer Nivedita Saboo, who showcased a dazzling collection on the opening day of the fashion extravaganza.