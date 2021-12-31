.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra is ready to 'swing into 2022' Published on: 36 minutes ago



Los Angeles (US): Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to welcome 2022. The actor took to her Instagram handle to drop a happy picture and shared how she is ready to swing into 2022. Priyanka recently celebrated her 18 years in films. Chopra, who is currently creating waves internationally with her powerful performances, was last seen in the latest international release is The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves.