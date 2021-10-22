.

Watch: Meenakshi Sundareshwar a film with soul, says Abhimanyu Dassani



Mumbai (Maharashtra): The trailer of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer Meenakshi Sundareshwar was released here on Thursday. At the trailer launch, the leading pair of the film opened up about their creative process. During the press conference, Abhimanyu shared that Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a film with soul and it was the prime reason why he signed the film. The film helmed by Vivek Soni is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and is set to stream on Netflix from November 5.