Watch: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt off to New Year vacation Published on: 3 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai Airport. The couple reached the airport in the same car, wearing colour coordinated outfits. Ranbir looked dapper in a navy green jacket and pants, while Alia sported a navy green overcoat and T-shirt. The duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious film Brahmastra.