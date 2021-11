.

Watch: Lovebirds Ranbir-Alia attend Kali puja with buddy Ayan Mukerji Published on: 30 minutes ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji were recently captured in town wearing ethnic outfits. The trio was seen celebrating Kali Puja at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti on the occasion of Diwali.